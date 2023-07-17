Garold and MaryJane Burghart will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 29, 2023. They were married July 27, 1963, at St. Patrick’s Church in Chanute. They are parents of three children, Kathy Robinson (deceased); Randy of Miami, Okla.; Mike (Beth) of Lawrence; and Jeff (Diane) of Neosho, Mo. The Burgharts have 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (one deceased); and one great-great-granddaughter.
Please join us in celebration from 2-4 p.m. at the Hall, 321 W. 21st St., Chanute, on July 29.
No gifts; cards only please.
