Vaughn and Margaret Rinehart of Humboldt will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on August 3.
The couple were united in marriage at the Humboldt Methodist church in 1973. The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Ronald Bumstead.
Vaughn continues to farm on the home place west of Humboldt, and Margaret is retired after many years of teaching at Humboldt Elementary School.
The couple have two sons, Jason and Cathy Rinehart of Erie, and Dean and Samantha Rinehart of Humboldt.
They have 5 grandchildren, Zoey (Omaha, Neb.) Ema (Parsons) Abby (Olathe), Eli and Elyana (Erie).
Please feel free to help the family celebrate by showering the happy couple with cards. Cards can be mailed to 405 Connecticut Rd. in Humboldt.
