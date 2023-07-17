The city of Chanute will remove tree limbs this week. All limbs need to be placed next to the curb. The city instructs residents to not set them near any gas meters or water meter lids. There will be no alley pick-ups for limbs. Do not put any trash out with the limbs, the city said. All limbs need to be placed at the curb.
In addition, Chanute residents will have free access to the city landfill for trees and limbs only. The landfill will be free through Saturday.
The landfill is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
All trees and limbs need to be unloaded before closing. The city advises people to arrive with plenty of time to unload.
Commercial loads will be charged the regular landfill fees. People with questions can call 620-431-5250.
