The 89th Webb reunion was held June 11 in Chanute. 

89th Webb Reunion met on Sunday, June 11, in Chanute with approximately 85 people attending. Laverne Tripp III presided over the meeting and reelected for the 90th reunion next June. Ernestine Cain was the oldest, at the age of 94.

