IOLA — The 102nd Ladd family reunion was held Sunday, July 2 at Riverside Park in Iola. Fifty four descendents of Leroy and Philena enjoyed a bountiful covered dish dinner. This was followed by door prizes, overseen by Alan and Christy Ladd.
Those from the Ed Ladd family were Marcia Miller and Charles Welch, Raymore, Missouri;
Descendents of the Ennis Ladd family were Ray and Cindy Ladd, Effingham; Alan and Christy Ladd, Atlantic, Iowa; Brian and Jillian Ladd, Hannah, Henry, and Ruth, Overland Park; Bruce and Nina Ladd, Shawnee, Kansas; Grace Ladd, Washington D.C.; Renzo Morales Miracal, Malu Berrospi, Lima, Peru; Candace Ladd and Larry Wantroba, Kansas City, Mo; Justin and Lisa Der, Nathaniel, Elias, Levi, Hudson, Johanna, Caleb, Esme, Elena, and Zeb, Olathe, Dale Ladd, McPherson; Matt, Michelle, and Maegan Loomis, Humboldt; David and Phyllis Loomis, Iola.
Leola Laude family was represented by Paul and Helen Stoll, Quentin and Maria Stoll, Isaac, Sierra, and Noah, all of Yates Center.
Plans are to meet Sunday, July 7, 2024 in Overland Park for the next Ladd family gathering.
—Phyllis Loomis, reporter
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.