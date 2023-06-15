Chanute residents Robert (Bob) and Rosemary Nicholson Greenwood commemorated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 14. The couple has been blessed with five children, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson: a son, Robert, and his wife Sherry, of Burke, Va., a son, Greg, and his wife Jaena, of Topeka,, a son, Rick, and his wife, Sharon, of Eureka, a daughter, Dawn Allen, and her husband John, of Chanute, and a son, Jason, and his wife, Tracey, of West Chester, Pa.
Hosted by the Greenwoods children, the celebration will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 325 W. 21st St. in Chanute. Friends and family of the couple are welcome to attend. No gifts, but cards are welcome.
