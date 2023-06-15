Greenwoods

Greenwoods

Chanute residents Robert (Bob) and Rosemary Nicholson Greenwood commemorated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 14. The couple has been blessed with five children, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson: a son, Robert, and his wife Sherry, of Burke, Va., a son, Greg, and his wife Jaena, of Topeka,, a son, Rick, and his wife, Sharon, of Eureka, a daughter, Dawn Allen, and her husband John, of Chanute, and a son, Jason, and his wife, Tracey, of West Chester, Pa. 

Hosted by the Greenwoods children, the celebration will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 325 W. 21st St. in Chanute. Friends and family of the couple are welcome to attend. No gifts, but cards are welcome.

Recommended for you

Load comments