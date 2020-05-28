Betty Louise Nelson, 96, of rural Chanute, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home. Betty was born on August 12, 1923 in Minturn, AR the daughter of Joseph L. and Myrtle H (Starr) Doores
Betty attended school in Bronaugh, MO and received her BS in education at Pittsburg State College in 1943. She taught at Vilas Rural High School for a while and then worked for 20 years until retirement at the SRS in Chanute.
Betty married Kenneth Nelson of Chanute on March 9, 1946. Betty and Kenneth were married for 40 years until his death of June 19, 1986.
Betty is survived by:
4 Children: Charles Nelson of Pittsburgh, PA, Christine Swiger of Chanute, KS, Karen Nelson of Pittsburg, KS, Beth Clarke of Toronto, KS; 4 Grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kenneth.
Cremation has been requested. Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held, however, the family plans to have a public Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to Lutheran World Relief, or the Zion Lutheran Ladies Circle, or to the Hospice organization of your choice, memorials can be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Online condolence may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.