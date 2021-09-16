Funeral Mass for Lewis Paul Irelan, 76, Chanute, who died August 16, 2021, will be 9 am Saturday, Sept. 18 at St. Ambrose Church, Erie.

Visitation will follow in the church hall.

Burial will be 2:30 pm Monday, Sept. 20 at Fort Leavenworth. A car count is needed at the miliary base, Please call Mary, (620) 717-3124.

