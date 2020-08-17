Eileen Frances Harding, 94, Erie, Kansas passed away in her home on the evening of August 14, 2020, with family at her side.
Eileen was born July 13, 1926 to Milo and Mable Knapp, Chanute, KS. She graduated from Chanute High School and lived in Chanute until her marriage to Wayne Pares Harding of Erie, KS on December 18, 1944. They had two children, one son Larry Wayne Harding, and one daughter Nancy Jo Lassen Barber.
Eileen’s work history included a variety of jobs: dental assistant, office assistant for Winters & Couk vet clinic, secretary to the principal at Joint Rural High School in Stark, KS, and the Neosho County Treasurer’s Office, where she worked until her retirement (1967-1989), serving as the county treasurer for 14 years.
In retirement, Eileen learned to quilt in the Quilting Club, Stark, KS, and made many quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed the fellowship of the Tuesday morning Coffee Club in Stark, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, and especially cheering for the Kansas City Royals. Eileen was a member of the Living Word Assembly Church in Chanute, KS. Her favorite activity was reading her Bible and sharing the Word of God with everyone she cared for.
Survivors include her son, Larry Harding (Carolyn), Louisburg, KS; 5 grandchildren — Tasha Brockmier (Clint), Billings, MT,; Rodney Harding (Colleen), Olathe, KS, Holly Simonson (Eric), Plentywood, MT, Paul Barber, Missoula, MT, and Amy Rizzuto (Rick), Highlands Ranch, CO; 11 great-grandchildren — Amy Brockmier, Noah Brockmier, Marshall Simonson, Dakota Simonson, Kia Simonson, Ella Simonson, Garrett Barber, Franchesca Barber, Max Barber, Hunter Rizzuto, and Laryn Rizzuto; Sister-in-law, Mary Knapp, Chanute, KS; Brother-in-law, Joe Harding (Phyllis) Stark, KS, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Harding (8-22-1983), daughter, Nancy Jo Lassen Barber (12-2-1979), and 2 brothers, Harley Knapp and Marvin Knapp.
Eileen was a member of Living Word Assembly Church in Chanute, KS. She was a devout Christian.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns, there will be no visitation. A small memorial service will be held for family members and close friends August 20, 2020 under the direction of the Carson Wall Funeral Home, Erie, KS with Pastors Ryan and Grace Wheeler officiating. The cremation urn will be buried at the Bethel Cemetery, Erie, KS at a later date. The funeral home will be open Wednesday, August 19 for those who wish to sign the guest book and/or leave a card for her family. Feel free to share a message about Eileen about how she influenced your life. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Please respect Eileen’s request for NO flowers. She said she would be busy tending her flower garden in heaven, so she didn’t need any flowers here. Donations to the Living Word Assembly Church, Chanute, KS or the Stark Community Center, Stark, KS would be her preference.
