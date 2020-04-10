Avis States passed away peacefully at the age of 102 on Saturday, April 4, 2O2O in the Fieldstone Memory Care, Wenatchee, WA. Born in 1918, Avis was the daughter of Charles and Rosella Clinesmith. She grew up on their farm near Coyville, KS, attended school and then earned a 2-year degree in education at Pittsburg Teachers College. Returning home, Avis began teaching in rural one room schoolhouses in the area. While teaching, she met Paul States. They married on May 18, 1941, moved to his home, and she spent the next 74 years in their home near Toronto, KS. When their son Randall was born in 1950, she retired from teaching to be a full time mother and homemaker. Avis was active as a volunteer at many school and community activities as well as a long-time member of Toronto United Methodist Church.
Celebrating 62 years of marriage before her husband, Paul, passed away in 2003, Avis continued to live on the farm alone. She was persuaded to move to Washington State in 2015 to be near Randall and his family. Avis lived in the Cambridge Assisted Living in Quincy, WA until late 2OL9 when she moved to the Fieldstone Memory Care in Wenatchee, WA. Avis appreciated all of you who remembered her with your calls, letters, gifts and visits, as Woodson and Wilson counties were always in her heart.
Avis loved to entertain, travel and visit with friends and family. She delighted in watching her grandson Brian grow into adulthood, attended his wedding and loved having her great-grandchildren visit her. She is survived by her younger brother, Leonard Clinesmith, her son Randall and his wife, Marti, grandson Brian and his wife, Danielle’ Great-grandchildren, Kate and Wyatt; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Avis was buried next to her husband in the Buffalo Cemetery of Buffalo, KS.
Thanks to Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center who assisted the family with arrangements. The family wishes to have a celebration of her life at a later date when conditions allow.
