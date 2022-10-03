A child alerted a family to a house fire early Saturday morning, allowing everyone to escape safely.

The Chanute Fire Department reported that the child heard the fire at 319 W. 6th, which enabled two adults and four children to get out. CFD responded at 2:52 am Saturday. The house owned by Thomas Harris, Jr., was a total loss and the Red Cross was notified. The fire started from a charcoal grill on a wooden deck. A neighboring house at 323 W. 6th, owned by Alexa Barnhart, suffered siding damage.