Jodie Katherine Wright, 56, of Chanute, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023. Jodie was born on January 27, 1966, in Adelaide, South Australia.
In 2000, Jodie and her daughter moved to Kansas to begin life in the United States. Jodie worked for over 10 years at Chanute Walmart. Initially working in the photo lab and then beginning her career as a Pharmacy Technician. Jodie was recognizable from her boisterous Australian accent and vibrant red hair. A Chanute treasure, the Australian woman from Walmart. After becoming a pharmacy tech at the Walmart pharmacy, in 2019, she transitioned to work at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center pharmacy. Jodie took great pride in her work and all the hard work it took to achieve her pharmacy technician certification. A scholarship for pharmacy technician students will be set up in her memory, to honor the hard work done by Jodie and all pharmacy personnel.
Jodie had a personality that lit up a room. She could find humor in all things and enjoyed to laugh. She spread joy to those who came into contact with her. Generous with both her love and friendship for all people. Jodie would go the extra mile to help anyone.
With a love for communicating with people, Jodie had many friendships with people from around the world. Jodie enjoyed video chatting with her daughter, grandchildren, sister, and friends. Jodie had numerous hobbies; one, in particular, was going to the movies. She loved a good popcorn while watching a comedy. Also, gift-giving was a huge part of Jodie’s expression of love, and enjoyed spending time online shopping, especially around Christmas time. Christmas was her favorite holiday, in addition to Thanksgiving.
Jodie’s love of her life was her daughter. The happiest day was the day her daughter was born. They shared an unconditional bond of love. Jodie loved spending time with her daughter. Together they would puzzle, play skip bo, reminisce about Australia, and in particular, loved to go out to eat. Specifically, Chinese food at the Eastern Chinese Restaurant. Where Jodie was well-known by the owners and their young children. Chopsticks laid out in her honor at each visit. Jodie adored her grandchildren. Being Nana to her three grandchildren brought her immeasurable joy and pride. Jodie loved visiting her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren and spending the day together.
Jodie’s two dogs were the light of her life. She loved to relax at home with her pups, always allowing them the last bite of food. Her animals were very important to her, and the love she shared for her pets was unmistakable.
Jodie had another family that was an important part of her life. Her friends. Or better known as her “best mates.” Jodie developed relationships with not only her coworkers at Walmart and the Hospital, but their families as well. Jodie was a light in the lives of all she encountered. Jodie loved her mates, and her friendships brought her much joy.
Jodie’s laugh and smile will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Jodie is survived by:
Her Daughter: Teagan Kern and her husband, Lyndon, of Iola, KS; Her Sister: Mandy Perrymeant of Australia; Three Grandchildren: Raiden Kern, Laken Kern, Leah Kern; Two pups: Callie & Max.
Cremation has been requested and a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the First Baptist Church-Good News Center in Chanute at 10:30 am. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.