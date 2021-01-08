Main Street county lauds
commissioners for vision
To Neosho County Commissioners David Orr, Gail Klaassen and Paul Westhoff:
We wish to take this opportunity to express our sincerest thank you for your vision and generosity in creating a new partnership with Neosho County and Main Street Chanute to establish a new revolving loan fund for small businesses in the Central Business District of Downtown Chanute. With your leadership and funding, our vision for maintaining the integrity and infrastructure in Downtown will follow our highly successful IWW (Incentives Without Walls) loan funds that have been assisting small businesses for many years.
We greatly appreciate your passion and vision to help our small businesses and Main Street Chanute members prosper in these challenging and changing times. We are presently establishing the guidelines for utilizing your new loan funds to support our hard working business owners with replacement windows, new awnings, storefront improvements, and roof and brickwork priorities to maintain the integrity of their buildings and places of business, for a prosperous future.
Sincerely,
Main Street Chanute Board of Directors –
Shanna Guiot, President; Cherryl Olson,
Vice President; Jamie Ortiz, Secretary; Debbie Shields, Treasurer; Linda Petterson, Past President; Dan Mildfelt; Kyndahl Shields; Denise Hastings;
Jim Chappell; Gary Fail; Betsy Barney; April Stowe; Tim Fairchild; Jacob LaRue; and Ex-Officio members Jane Brophy and Matt Godinez.
President Biden: Don’t offer waiting period
Dear Editor:
In the event that President Biden concludes a nuclear agreement with Iran or North Korea, he should not repeat the mistake of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.
Alex Sokolow
Chanute
