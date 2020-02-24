Terry Reeves passed away on February 21, 2020. He was born March 31, 1949. Terry was a loving father,grandfather and husband. He enjoyed dirt track racing, watching his grandkids rodeo and bowling. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Chism of Altoona, KS; Grandkids Linsey, Dustin and Jaelyn; one great-grandkid; siblings Wanda Friedrich of Chanute. Janie Solomon of Chanute. Jim Reeves of Chanute. Tim Reeves of Chanute. Richard Reeves of Springfield Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are pending. There will be a visitation. Memorials in his name may be made at Countryside Funeral Home.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Robert Eugene Cochran, Jr. 1961-2020
- Willis “Bill” Leroy Armstrong, Jr. 1936-2020
- Ruth “Joan” Erickson 1926-2020
- Former officer to pay restitution after no contest plea
- Fred J. Lassman, Jr. 1934-2020
- Death notice: James G. “Tom” Holland
- Leon A. Spence 1928-2020
- CHS senior awarded 3A-4A state journalist of the year
- Chanute’s African-American history presented
- Senior Spotlight: Retired librarian enjoyed historical aspect of job
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.