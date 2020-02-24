Terry Lynn Reeves

Terry Reeves passed away on February 21, 2020. He was born March 31, 1949. Terry was a loving father,grandfather and husband. He enjoyed dirt track racing, watching his grandkids rodeo and bowling. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Chism of Altoona, KS; Grandkids Linsey, Dustin and Jaelyn; one great-grandkid; siblings Wanda Friedrich of Chanute. Janie Solomon of Chanute. Jim Reeves of Chanute. Tim Reeves of Chanute. Richard Reeves of Springfield Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are pending. There will be a visitation. Memorials in his name may be made at Countryside Funeral Home.

