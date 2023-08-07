NCCC has scheduled its annual Vendor Fair for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Student Union Lobby. Any local nonprofit organization, religious group or business that wants to reach out to new and returning college students is invited to reserve a booth and welcome NCCC’s 2023-2024 freshman and sophomore classes. Vendors are welcome to bring items to hand out, such as brochures, coupons, employment applications, candy, etc. NCCC will provide tables. Booth space is free but limited. Please RSVP to Melissa Smith at 620-432-0407 or email msmith@neosho.edu by Aug. 30.
