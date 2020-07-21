Elmer John Robison Jr. passed a July 9, 2020 in California. 

He was born July 7, 1941 to Elmer and Zora E. (Kellerman) Robison in Westphalia, KS. He graduated from Chanute High School with the class of 1959.  Elmer served in the United States Navy as part of the 7th Fleet on aircraft carriers. In 1963 he moved to California and worked for Southern California Edison until his retirement. 

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughter, Valerie (Charles) Wikstrom, stepdaughter, Collen Sleeper, sister, Vivian Rowan, grandsons, Christian, Joshua, and Zachary Valdez, nephews, James and Michael Rowan, nieces, Heather Shepherd and Jessica Wilson. Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter Michelle. 

His wishes to be cremated and scattered at sea have taken place. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments