Chanute High School students and Orizon employees will get that chance Monday when the intersection of 21st Street and Plummer Avenue closes for four months for improvements.
Chanute City Manager Todd Newman said it will be a complete closure with no temporary access during the 120-day project. He did not know if the contractor, Mission Construction from St. Paul, would break ground Monday or do a survey of the area, but the intersection will be closed.
The project includes adding a traffic signal, left turn lanes on three of the four directions, and curbs and gutters. The current right-of-way will be used, Newman said, and there will be a complete overhaul of the intersection. The intersection is located outside of the city limits, where Plummer is designated as Douglas Road and 21st is 200th.
When finished, Plummer Avenue will have left-turn lanes to 21st for traffic turning east and west. A left-turn lane will be added to 21st west of Plummer for eastbound traffic to turn north.
Because of an existing gas regulator and electric pole, there will not be a westbound left-turn lane.
The closure is likely to transfer high school traffic to either Santa Fe Avenue or to US-169 between Cherry Street and 35th Parkway.
“We would love traffic to go to Santa Fe,” Newman said.
But he expects some of the more than 400 current Orizon Aerostructures employees to detour onto Country Club Road.
CHS does not require parking permits, so officials have no record of how many students potentially drive to school. There are approximately 600 students and 100 staff members.
Country Club, also known as Chase Road, has no access to 14th Street. It is chip-and-seal pavement west of the Martin Johnson Municipal Airport between 7th and 21st, and gravel between 21st and 35th.
Officials would have preferred the project be done during the summer, Newman said, but it was delayed by supply issues and other problems.
“It is what it is,” Newman said. “We’re at the mercy of the contractor.”
The $790,000 project is funded in part with a $474,000 cost-sharing grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation. Neosho County will provide $157,000, half of the local match.
The city will do the installation work on the traffic signal. The contractor will leave the conduit tied off above the ground, and Newman expects to have the lights up before the intersection is completed.
The traffic signal is expected to cost $225,000 to $290,000 from the city’s infrastructure fund. Including it in the contract would have cost an additional $394,000. The county is prepared to put back the two-way stop signs on 21st Street if delivery of the lights is delayed, Newman said.
He does not expect the project to go over the 120-day schedule.
Neither Plummer nor 21st have shoulders now. When completed, curb and guttering will extend 50 feet each way from the intersection.
