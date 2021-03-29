Brayden Eugene “Bubba” Beachner, 26, formerly of Erie, passed away at his home in Pittsburg. His death was unexpected. He is survived by his parents, Randy and Debra Beachner, of Erie.
Complete obituary details and funeral arrangements will be announced by the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home of Parsons.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
