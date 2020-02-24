Mary Alice Doepke Lassman passed away on February 23, 2020 at Country Place Senior Living in Chanute, KS.  The family will greet friends and family on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS.  Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Chanute.  The family suggests memorials to be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720

