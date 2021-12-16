By Matt Resnick
FORT SCOTT — Kam Koester’s superb performance lifted the Chanute Blue Comets to an ultra-dramatic overtime victory over league rival Fort Scott Tuesday evening, 73-63.
The Tigers were unable to contain Koester, as the 6-foot-2 senior forward detonated for a career-high 41 points.
The Blue Comets got off to a sluggish offensive start, as the Tigers opened the contest on a 15-5 blitz. Chanute climbed back into the game in the second quarter, as back-to-back 3-pointers from Koester and his brother Larsen Koester knotted the contest at 24 apiece. Collin Thomas’ short jumper at the halftime horn handed Fort Scott a 29-28 edge.
The Blue Comets came out hot in the second half, as Koester’s 3-ball from the right wing gave Chanute its largest lead of the evening at 34-30. From there, the teams continued to exchange leads throughout the third quarter, as a Kaiden Seamster 3-pointer put the Blue Comets in front 40-39.
Fort Scott regained control of the contest late in the fourth and held a 52-48 advantage with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. Larsen Koester’s traditional 3-point play with 1:34 remaining trimmed Chanute’s deficit to a point. Looking to milk the clock, Fort Scott’s Spencer Goldston was sent to the charity strip, extending the Tigers’ lead to 54-51.
Inbounding from underneath their own basket with 9.3 seconds remaining, Kam Koester found himself with the ball on the left wing, and calmly buried a three in the face of a Fort Scott defender.
Chanute dominated the four-minute extra session from start to finish, as Koester opened the period with consecutive triples, quickly stretching the Blue Comet advantage to six.
Larsen Koester, meanwhile, salted the contest away from the free throw line, as the sweet-shooting southpaw drained seven of eight free throw attempts en route to the thrilling 10-point victory.
“I really didn’t know that I had that many points,” Kam Koester said of his 41-point outing. “Even though I hit quite a few three’s in the fourth quarter and overtime, my teammates also kept feeding me down low.”
Koester said he was not feeling any pressure in the waning moments of regulation, prior to draining the game-tying three.
The victory moves Chanute to 3-0 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.