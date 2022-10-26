Nellie Oliphant 1925-2022

Nellie Juanita Oliphant, 96, of Chanute, passed away in Coffeyville, Kansas on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Nellie was born on the family farm near New Albany, Kansas on December 26, 1925, to Glen and Alta Eby. She attended school in New Albany, Fredonia, and graduated from Emporia School of Cosmetology, later moving to Humboldt where she owned and operated her own beauty salon.
On January 25, 1947, she married H. Owen Oliphant, they moved to the country in 1955 then to Chanute in 1973. They enjoyed bluegrass music and traveling, celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on trip to Scotland, Ireland, and England. Owen preceded her in death in 2011 after 63 years of marriage.
Nellie was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Humboldt; she loved God and her family.
Nellie is preceded in death by her husband H. Owen Oliphant, sons Sherry W. and William L, granddaughter Yolanda K. Oliphant and grandson Jesse Ryan Oliphant. She is survived by two daughters Jeanie and Alta, four sons Lynn (Pat), Tom (Diane), Stacy, Ron (Pam). Eleven grandchildren: Gina, Tammy, Clint, Andrea, Brad, Shaunisty, Chelsea, Emily, Cara, Chris, and Matthew, many great grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews.
Service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Faith Assembly Church of God in Humboldt, with burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Memorials have been suggested to Candlerock in Fredonia and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas, 66720.
