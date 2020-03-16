Audra Rush, 32, of Erie, a pre-school teacher at Erie Elementary School, died Sunday morning at her home in Erie. Death was unexpected. Among survivors are her parents, Steve and Carla Rush, of Erie.

A private Memorial Service will be at 2 pm Saturday, March 21, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. A public inurnment service will follow at the Shaw Cemetery.

Friends are welcome to register at the funeral home from 1 to 8 pm Friday. The family regrets the requirement for limiting the number of attendees at the funeral home service and would prefer not to exclude anyone who wanted to attend to honor Audra. Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday afternoon the decision to limit the number of persons in any gathering to 50.

Complete obituary information will be provided later.

