Margaret Ann Wilson, 83, of Chanute, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Margaret was born on May 6, 1936 in Sweetwater, TX. She was the daughter of Juanita Jewell (Burkett) and Judson W. Herron Sr.
Margaret was a graduate of Newman High School (Sweetwater TX) class of 1954. In 1955, she married Don Lewis Wilson and they later divorced. Margaret worked for the Texas DOT, taught Kindergarten and then went into banking before moving to Kansas. Margaret started working at Neosho Memorial Hospital as a switchboard operator, and then returned to Mary Grimes School of Nursing and received her LPN in 1994. She worked as a nurse in the Alzheimer’s unit At Park Place Health Care and also as a private nurse until her retirement.
Margaret served on the Board of Directors for the local housing authority and was the V.P. of the Resident Council for Ronda Lane Apts. She also worked with the Chanute Booster Club. Margaret loved to bake and sew, but most of all, she loved taking care of her family.
Survivors include:
Daughter:
LeAnn Wilson-Van Vickle and husband, Ed, of Chanute, KS; 5 Grandchildren: Tyeson Kustanborter, Cody Saving, Tanner Whitcomb,
Tabatha and Alex Bodiford and Jessica and Dougan Remaley; 5 Great-Grandchildren: Hope, Logan and Johnnie Bodiford, Riley Henn
and Phoebe Remaley; and 1 niece and 2 nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law Bill and Barbara Herron.
Cremation has been requested, the family is planning to hold a memorial service in her honor at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials are suggested to either the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.