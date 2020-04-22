Rodney VanWinkle, 50, Topeka, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on July 28, 1969 in Chanute, Kansas, the son of Orville and Christina Turley VanWinkle.

Rodney had lived most of his life around Chanute and had been in Topeka for the last several months. He was a talented handyman all of his life. He had been a proud member of the South Edith Social Club.

Rodney is survived by his daughter, Holly VanWinkle of Parsons; his mother, Christina VanWinkle of Topeka; his father, Orville VanWinkle of Benedict; his brother, Trevis (Jennifer) VanWinkle of Vassar; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Rodney will be cremated and due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rodney VanWinkle Memorial Fund, to be designated later, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments