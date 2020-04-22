Rodney VanWinkle, 50, Topeka, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on July 28, 1969 in Chanute, Kansas, the son of Orville and Christina Turley VanWinkle.
Rodney had lived most of his life around Chanute and had been in Topeka for the last several months. He was a talented handyman all of his life. He had been a proud member of the South Edith Social Club.
Rodney is survived by his daughter, Holly VanWinkle of Parsons; his mother, Christina VanWinkle of Topeka; his father, Orville VanWinkle of Benedict; his brother, Trevis (Jennifer) VanWinkle of Vassar; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Rodney will be cremated and due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rodney VanWinkle Memorial Fund, to be designated later, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.