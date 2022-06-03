Over 50 disc golfers descended upon Tolen Creek Park for the Katy Days Open disc golf tournament, hosted by MD Disc Golf Saturday.
Blair Furstenburg of Springfield, Missouri took a prize of $180 in the open division with a score of 10-under-par.
“The City of Parsons did a great job of getting the course ready,” Derick Spencer, MD Disc Golf co-founder and tournament director, said. “Even with all the rain we had before the tournament, the course was in great shape. Tolen is one of the best manicured courses in the area for sure.”
This edition of the Pro/Am C-tier tournament was its second iteration after the organizers of the Katy Days Festival reached out to MD Disc Golf to run the inaugural event last September. Golfers across seven divisions played two rounds on the 6,165-foot, par-57 track north of Parsons.
After Shane Crisler of Wichita took down the 2021 running of the Katy Days Open, he was bested by Furstenburg this time around by four strokes. Furstenburg bagged 16 birdies on the way to his second tournament win of the year.
“He’s been to a few of our tournaments, but he definitely played really well on Saturday,” Spencer said of Furstenburg. “We had some fairly decent guys come out and play, and he just played really well compared to the rest of the field.”
Rounding out the cash prizes, Hunter Harvey of Denver and Brad Rush of Parsons came in tied at 5-under-par.
In the advanced division, John McCain of Carthage, Missouri scored back-to-back 53-stroke rounds to finish first. Fort Scott’s Keenan Guillfoyle (-4) and Wyatt Semrad of Galesburg (-3) round out the top-3 with the only other under-par scores in MA1.
Like the open and advanced divisions, the amateur masters 40+ division was quite competitive. Thanks to a mostly clean 2-over-par day, Jay Manly of Chanute took down the age-protected division. Charles Rector of Baxter Springs came into the clubhouse a stroke behind Manly, while Blaine Gardner of Chanute claimed third thanks to an even-par second round.
Hailing from Pittsburg, Joshua Hayes took down the three-man Intermediate division by two strokes with an 18-over-par day. Also traveling from the land of Purple Dragons and Gorillas, Lukas Millburn led Hayes heading into the afternoon, but a rough second round that included a trio of double-bogeys left him in second.
Among the Bartlesville, Oklahoma regulars to southeast Kansas tournaments, Jakob Williams ran away with things early in the recreational division. A 3-under-par first round was enough to take down MA3.
An even-par first round was enough for Carlos Herrera of Pittsburg to come in runner-up in the recreational division, tied with Cooper Bradbury of Lawrence. After a rough round had him in fourth place between rounds, Bradbury cleaned it up in the afternoon, shooting the hot round in the division at 3-over-par.
Next up for MD Disc Golf is the Carl Junction Open in Carl Junction, Missouri. The two-round C-tier tournament is set to be played at Lakeside Park sometime in July, as final preparations for the tournament have yet to be made.
Looking forward to October, Spencer and his assistant Tournament Director Michael Carson will host the Pitt Open in Pittsburg and the Spring River Spooktacular in Baxter Springs.
“Honestly, we do this because we enjoy it. We don’t do it to make money, that’s for sure,” Spencer said. “We enjoy all the people we meet, the sport itself and helping grow the sport. We’re just trying to keep our smaller communities relevant in disc golf.”
Results
Mixed Pro Open (MPO)
Blair Furstenburg 51 53 - 104 (-10) - $180
Shane Crisler 55 53 - 108 (-6) - $114
Hunter Harvey 61 48 - 109 (-5) - $73
Brad Rush 55 54 - 109 (-5) - $73
Douglas Huff 54 56 - 110 (-4)
Talon Riley 55 57 - 112 (-2)
Cameron Blansett 63 63 - 126 (+12)
Miro Majorahn 67 69 - 136 (+22)
Pro Masters 50+ (MP50)
Danny Craig 55 57 - 112 (-2)
Advanced (MA1)
John McCain 53 53 - 106 (-8)
Keenan Guilfoyle 52 58 - 110 (-4)
Wyatt Semrad 52 59 - 111 (-3)
Jay Hall 55 59 - 114 (E)
Hunter Redmon 59 59 - 118 (+4)
Lane Huffman 56 63 - 119 (+5)
Benjamin Kangas 60 63 - 123 (+9)
Noah Kangas 64 61 - 125 (+11)
Garrison Smith 63 63 - 126 (+12)
Tanner Orth 62 65 - 127 (+13)
Amateur Masters 40+ (MA40)
Jay Manly 57 59 - 116 (+2)
Charles Rector 58 59 - 117 (+3)
Blaine Gardner 63 57 - 120 (+6)
Jeremiah Hawkinson 62 59 - 121 (+7)
Derick Spencer 64 62 - 126 (+12)
Brandon McMew 68 61 - 129 (+15)
Michael Carson 69 68 - 137 (+23)
Steve Myers 74 70 - 144 (+30)
Brian McFarlane 74 74 - 148 (+34)
Leonard Arie 88 119 - 207 (+93)
Intermediate (MA2)
Joshua Hayes 65 67 - 132 (+18)
Lukas Milburn 62 72 - 134 (+20)
Levi Daniels 75 73 - 148 (+34)
Recreational (MA3)
Jakob Williams 54 61 - 115 (+1)
Cooper Bradbury 62 60 - 122 (+8)
Carlos Herrera 57 65 - 122 (+8)
Brett Perez 62 63 - 125 (+11)
Zac Dickerson 60 65 - 125 (+11)
Bryan Tiecke 65 65 - 130 (+16)
Gordon Miller 66 70 - 136 (+22)
Drake Sheddrick 71 68 - 139 (+25)
Tony Keith 72 68 - 140 (+26)
Kyle Dannelley 70 70 - 140 (+26)
Jason Cook 66 74 - 140 (+26)
Steven Durham 73 68 - 141 (+27)
Tyler Brynds 71 70 - 141 (+27)
Lawrence Markiewicz 69 73 - 142 (+28)
Zachary Garner 72 72 - 144 (+30)
Colden Cook 67 80 - 147 (+33)
Jeremy Dale 68 81 - 149 (+35)
Dustin Fox 72 81 - 153 (+39)
Aristotle Maragas 70 83 - 153 (+39)
Juniors <15 (MJ15)
Tucker Rush 93 93 - 186 (+72)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.