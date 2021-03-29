MATT RESNICK
Zack Murry was so close, yet so far away.
Having knocked out 90 miles of last weekend’s 100-mile ultramarathon, Murry could go no further. The 100-mile trek took place on Prairie Spirit Trail, going from Ottawa to Iola and back.
While it was a monumental effort to run/walk 90 miles in roughly 20 hours, Murry was disappointed that he was unable to complete the full 100 miles.
“It just wasn’t my night last night,” he said Sunday.
Murry’s strategy for the first 50 miles was to run nine, and walk one. Murry said he “hit a wall” shortly before arriving in Iola. He explained that his body started breaking down, and that morphed into a “huge mental hurdle.”
“I was really struggling,” he said. “Just the realization that you ran 50 miles and still have 50 more to go.”
Murry received a mental boost upon arriving Iola, as his wife and kids were on hand for encouragement. While in Iola, Murry also spent time at the aid station, consuming calories for added energy before returning to the trail.
He seemed to have cleared his mental hurdle, feeling refreshed after departing Iola.
“I felt great to Garnett,” he said. “I was running quicker miles from Iola to Garnett than I did from Ottawa to Iola. My splits from 50 to 75 were better than from one to 50. It was a really good 25 miles.”
He took a brief rest in Garnett, but it wasn’t enough.
“When I got up to leave Garnett, my body just did not want to go,” he said.
Murry was able to push on a little further before throwing in the towel somewhere between Garnett and Ottawa.
Another element of the race that caused issues for Murry was running at night.
“You’re running by yourself at night,” he said. “After you’ve been running for 15 hours in the light and now it’s pitch black and you have to finish. I was falling asleep on my feet. I was walking and my eyes were shutting and I would have to jostle myself awake.”
Murry noted that he’s also been dealing with a knee injury for the past several months.
“It was hard to put much pressure on it,” he said, “and, you’re overcompensating for that.”
His primary reason for competing was that it was on his bucket list.
“I’ve done a 50-mile marathon before, but never 100,” he said. “I probably shouldn’t have done this one.”
Murry’s preparation for the event consisted of daily runs of five miles and longer runs on weekends.
“A couple weekends ago, I ran 30 miles on Saturday and 25 on Sunday,” he said. “I don’t know if I dedicated enough time preparing. But I can’t imagine doing more.”
For fitness gurus out there, 90 miles is equivalent to approximately 190,000 steps. Despite that, Murry was not happy with his final result.
“Just the way I’m wired, I’m extremely disappointed I didn’t finish,” he said. “Yeah, it’s 90 miles. But the goal was a 100. It’s just very frustrating, being a competitor and someone who is very goal-orientated.”
Murry’s friend, Ryan Ortiz, also competed in the race. Ortiz has been running marathons for several years in memory of his nephew, Ollie.
“It’s kind of an emotional deal for me,” Ortiz said, adding that he’s raised money via other marathons for the charity Ollie’s Toy Box. Ortiz also noted that he has plans to resume a local 5K fundraiser this fall, Run for Ollie.
“That’s what I run for,” Ortiz said. “Having that little guy on my back to motivate me.”
Ortiz completed the full 100 miles in 25 hours. He said based on prior experience running 50-mile marathons, he was not feeling fatigued until around the 70-mile mark.
“It was a pretty cool experience,” he said. “There were times you were fighting a lot of demons in your head. But at the same time, I was like ‘I’m still alive, I’m still moving, I’m going to keep going.’”
Another friend, Brett Dierks, formerly of Chanute, also completed the ultramarathon.
