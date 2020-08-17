Amy June Smith Sherbenou Ames, 98, of Chanute, Kansas, passed from this earth to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born June 12, 1922, at Cedar Crest Farm, in Wilson County near Toronto, Kansas; the daughter of Harry Amos and Maude Belle (Daniel) Smith.
On December 24, 1941, June was united in marriage to Buford Hamlin Sherbenou, also known as Sherby. They had one child, Sandra Sue Sherbenou, still-born on October 29, 1955, after which they decided to start proceedings to adopt.
Their children are Melody Lynn Sherbenou Adwell and Steven Eddy Sherbenou. After many years of battling heart issues, Buford preceded her in death on May 28, 1972.
On June 14, 1980, June was united in marriage to James Wilbur Ames, who after 26 years of marriage preceded her in death on September 12, 2006. She was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, and when married to Buford, a member of Grant Avenue Baptist Church.
Preceding June in death were her parents, Harry and Maude Smith; sister, Agnes M. Brown; brother, William D. Smith; husband, Buford H. Sherbenou; daughter, Sandra Sue Sherbenou; husband, James Wilbur Ames; great-grandson, Brodin Avery Adwell.
Survivors include daughter, Melody Sherbenou Adwell (Roger) of Chanute, Kansas; son, Steve Sherbenou (Amy) of Wichita, Kansas; three grandsons, Trevor Adwell of Durango, Colorado, Stephen Adwell (Leah) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Benjamin Adwell (Kaitlin) of Wichita, Kansas; stepson, Robert D. Ames (Linda) of Chanute, Kansas; stepdaughter, Linda Ames Powers (Ivan) of Thayer, Kansas; three stepgrandsons, Doug Ames (Amanda) of Humboldt, Kansas, Craig Powers (Kelly) of Thayer, Kansas, and Kevin Powers (Amber) of Papillion, Nebraska; one stepgranddaughter, Dyan Cornelison (Jimmy) of Frankfort, Kansas; four great-grandsons, Gideon Adwell (4), Jackson Adwell (3), Julian Adwell (2), and Justice Adwell (1); two stepgreat-grandsons, Cade Ames and Gavin Cornelison; four stepgreat-granddaughters, Briana Ames, Kayla Cornelison, Callie Powers, and Palmer Powers; three nieces, three nephews, one great nephew, and numerous cousins.
A funeral service honoring June’s life will be at 1 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 102 North Grant Avenue, Chanute, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Big Sandy Cemetery, Toronto, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center in Chanute, Kansas, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
Social distancing and masks are strongly recommended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.