Donnie Yarnell, 82, of rural Erie, and a longtime farmer and former Neosho County Commissioner, passed away unexpecterdly Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home. Among his survivors is his wife, Dolores Yarnell, of the home. Further obituary information and service arrangements will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
