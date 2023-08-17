It is critical to pass Medicaid expansion in the upcoming 2024 legislative session, especially for the Southeast Kansas region, according to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.
“One of the things I’m trying to get done that would impact Southeast Kansas — probably more than any other region of the state — is Medicaid expansion,” Kelly said. “I’ve been advocating hard for that, all of the five times in a row I’ve presented Medicaid expansion to the legislature. Not been successful in getting it passed. I need to be successful because people all across the state, but particularly in Southeast (Kansas), where the need for access to affordable health care is acute. And you have rural hospitals that are in potential jeopardy of closing.”
Kelly spoke to The Tribune in an exclusive phone interview Wednesday afternoon about Medicaid expansion and economic development growth across Kansas.
The governor, who beat former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt last year in the 2022 Kansas governor’s race, has pushed for Medicaid expansion since she was inaugurated as Kansas’ leader back in January 2019.
“Medicaid expansion would go a long way to ensuring people in your region have access to affordable health care and mental health care, which has a huge impact on your economy,” Kelly said.
In the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January, Kelly said she aims to influence ranking legislators to bring Medicaid expansion to a vote.
“Our problem has been that legislative leadership has not allowed this to come for a vote. I think if the ranking file legislators were allowed to vote on this, it would pass,” she said. “And so, it’s going to be incumbent upon me to figure out a way to encourage leadership to give their caucuses that opportunity. So we will probably be more focused on that than anything else in this upcoming session.”
On Wednesday, Kelly also spoke about how the state has added over 60,000 jobs since she assumed the role of governor.
“It is just a point in time. I mean we are thrilled that we’ve been able to have that kind of growth. It’s also means that it was over $17 billion dollars in capital investment. That’s makes a huge difference all across the state of Kansas. But it is like I said, just a moment in time,” she said.
Kansas also won “Area Development” magazine’s Gold Shovel award for the third straight year.
“It’s always wonderful,” Kelly said of the recognition. “I was excited when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl again, too. And so this is sort of our winning the Super Bowl. That combined with getting the Governor’s Cup for two years in a row, which means that we are the No. 1 state in new capital investment per capita across the country. And we’ve done that now two years in a row.”
Kelly said this is a testament to what her administration has done right.
“First of all, I hired well. I’ve got a terrific lieutenant governor (David Toland),” she said. “He’s also secretary of commerce. And he in turn has really built up that agency so that it is an economical tool like we’ve never seen in the state. And we put together the first economic development strategic plan in about 35 or 40 years.”
Kelly said her administration is determined to continue this prosperity for Kansas to foster “even greater growth all across the state.”
