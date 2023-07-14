THAYER — From creating a wooden table to working with his cattle and rabbits — plus running for fair king — Jacob Novotny, 14, has been busy this summer preparing for the upcoming Neosho County Fair in Erie.
“So running for royalty in 4-H, you have to fundraise a bunch of money,” Jacob said. “And that’s basically it. The most money wins, but like it’s not solely for the money. It’s helping other 4-Hers and stuff like that.”
Jacob, who will be a freshman at Neodesha High School this fall, is a part of the Hillcrest 4-H Club. He’s participated in 4-H for four years.
Jacob previously ran for king, but was edged out by another candidate.
“I wanted to see if I could go for my second time. Last time, I almost won, but the other candidate beat me by a few thousand dollars,” he said.
He is fundraising by selling a chance for a quarter beef.
With his woodworking project, Jacob plans to re-stain the table and also place the chess board in it.
Jacob said he works with his cattle every day, making sure they are fed, clean and well groomed.
“With showing cattle, it’s more involving than rabbits,” he said. “You have to groom them occasionally and give them exercise.”
“He’s really good at it,” his dad, Jerod, said. “He gets a little frustrated sometimes, if he gets stepped on the ring or whatever.”
Jacob’s mom bought the chess board at an auction.
“So with this, we have to measure the chess board and then measure the table to see what the center of it is. That way it looks good.”
Jerod said it takes some time and diligence in preparing for the fair.
“Lot of hard work and money goes into it,” Jerod said.
With showing rabbits, Jacob places them on the table into a ball for judges to see. The family breeds their own rabbits.
“We have a registered rabbitry,” Jerod said.
Jacob is aiming for a grand champion title.
“My philosophy with showing: Go big or go home.”
