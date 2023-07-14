RURAL NEOSHO COUNTY — Jaylee Kramer, 14, is aiming to capture the title of queen at the upcoming Neosho County Fair in Erie.
“I’m excited. I want to win, obviously,” she said. “I ran for princess a couple years ago. And I won that time. I want to win as queen, so I’m excited.
She and her mom, Jamie Janssen, baked 51 dozen sugar cookies as a fundraiser in running for fair queen. The money then goes back to 4-H Counsel, which in turn benefits 4-H youths.
Jaylee will show two goats at the Neosho County Fair in Erie. She raises and breeds her own goats.
“I walk them every night, and feed them twice a day,” said Jaylee, who has been in 4-H for seven years. She is a member and secretary of the Hillcrest 4-H Club.
“Hanging out with my friends and like staying away from the house for the week is my favorite,” Jaylee said of the fair. “I like doing that.” She also is looking forward to the showmanship portion of the fair.
Jaylee will be a sophomore at Erie High School this fall. She also is a member of FFA at EHS.
At the fair, she also will participate in foods; arts and crafts; photography; and buymanship.
For the recipes, Jaylee is thinking caramel apple cinnamon rolls as well as a zucchini blueberry bread. On the photography side, Jaylee will submit some photos she took on her way to Indianapolis, Ind., for the FFA National Convention.
With buymanship, she will create two outfits: a dressy one and one casual ensemble. She will put together a complete outfit with jewelry, shoes and other accessories.
“So we just travel all over to find stuff,” Jamie said.
Preparation for the fair can be challenging sometimes, she said.
“At the end of it, it’s rewarding,” Jamie said. “Getting to watch her out there showing and rewarding to see her finish and accomplish something. So it is kind rewarding. It is stressful getting to that point, but it’s rewarding at the end.”
Jamie is on the fair board. She encourages youths to join 4-H for all the life lessons it teaches members.
“It’s a great experience for kids,” she said. “Actually families in general. It’s a good thing for everybody to kind of get involved. And moms and dads can help their kids. It’s a great program for these kids. They learn so much. Not only with raising animals, but even like with the foods project, the clothing and all that. There’s still so much to learn from just those other projects that is good for life skills later on. Join 4-H. It’s a great program.”
