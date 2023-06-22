Fifty area youths took part in the first annual SHOKnows CTE Camp this week at the NCCC Mitchell and Career Technology Center, 4101 S. Ross Lane.
“It’s been pretty fun,” said participant Anna Swafford, 15.
Swafford’s dad, Tom Swafford, and sister, Rebecca Swafford, 17, also took part in the camp. Tom, a NCCC instructor, led classes on HVAC, electrical and plumbing. Youths in the class learned how to create a robot out of pipes. They soldered metal together to create the finished product.
“It’s fun,” Tom said.
The camp began Monday with the final day as Thursday; youths aged 7-15 took part in it.
Other classes taught participants the fundamentals of microwaves, cooking and welding. Kids created recipes such as chocolate-covered bananas, egg sandwiches and pesto chicken wraps.
“It was neat,” said Dr. Karah Kellogg, a facilitator of the camp.
Tailor Dyke, title III administrative assistant, was Kellogg’s right-hand gal during the camp. She assisted with registration and supply purchases. She added it was great to see youths show their parents the various items they created and hear their feedback.
Those who welded made fork people and keychains. During the free camp, youths also created a wood bee house and a rocket during classes.
Some even had the opportunity to tour Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and Ashley Clinic. They also made their own first aid kits to take home.
Youths also participated in “job, paper, scissors” with paper dolls to learn about occupational skills.
The week filled with STEM opportunities also gave youths a taste of college and what it would be like at Neosho County Community College, Kellogg said. The classes were set up in blocks over the course of the four days, similar to how college classes are set up.
“They like it here,” Kellogg said.
She said an electrical student beginning high school has his eye on the electrical program at Neosho County Community College.
“And so he’s excited about that,” Kellogg said.
Kellogg, the director of outreach programs at NCCC, said the camp was a success.
“We’ve had a lot of activity,” she said. “A lot of kids are really surprised what they came into. They didn’t realize they’d be doing so many hands-on projects that they got to take home.”
Kellogg heard parents were thankful their children participated in this camp.
“I think it’s good. I got Facebook messages from parents saying how their kid came home and just couldn’t quit talking about it,” Kellogg said.
Following the success of the first ever SHOKnows CTE Camp at Neosho County Community College, both instructors and youths are excited for next summer’s camp.
“They were ready for next year,” Kellogg said.
The camp partnered with USD 413 and other area teachers as well.
“So it was just cool for everybody to come together,” Kellogg said.
Kellogg thanked the instructors for their support and contributions this week.
“That’s the largest piece of it, is that they come in and put their time in for these youth,” Kellogg said. “They want to do it. They’re excited about it.”
