ERIE — On an early July afternoon, sisters Mia Pemberton, 18, and Elli Pemberton, 15, walked their sheep, Ralph and Echo, at the Neosho County fairgrounds in Erie.
Their aunt, Jessie Nevin, watched the two with pride as they worked with their animals in preparation for the upcoming Neosho County Fair.
The duo is preparing to show off 12-14 animals at this year’s fair. Mia will also show hogs.
“Preparation is definitely one of the hardest things,” Mia said. “It all starts in August when I breed my sheep at home. I have four ewes at home that we’ll breed. And we’ll have lambs next year for the livestock part of it. And then once those ewes have the babies, it’s all about getting in the pen, getting them used to you, making sure they know you’re not a threat. And that comes with the homegrown part of it.”
Elli breeds goats instead of sheep, she said.
They are working on the finishing touches ahead of the fair.
“Just kind of fine-tuning some showmanship and the week prior, shearing all the sheep, shearing all the goats and just making sure that they’re at their 100% and ready to go,” Mia said.
“And then at fair, you have to do your final touch-ups and make sure they’re all nice and pretty,” Elli said.
As for the sisters both participating in the fair, “We’re very competitive,” Mia said.
“Also help each other and get ready with stuff.”
For Mia, reconnecting with old pals is one of the special parts of the fair each year.
“My favorite part is definitely getting back with everybody in one area,” Mia said. “Meeting up with old friends that you really don’t get to see all the time just because of separate schools. I have a lot of friends from Neodesha and it’s good to catch up with them here at the county fair. We all sit in the beef barn and play cards half the time. I mean it’s just relaxing.
Seeing friends is a highlight for Elli, too, but she loves showing the animals.
“I don’t always have to win, but it’s awesome when I do,” Elli said. “I just like to hear what the judge (says) and knowing what’s going on with the animals and what I can improve.
In her 11th year of 4-H, Mia, who just graduated from Erie High School this past spring, will begin college at Kansas State University this fall. She has plans to go to veterinary school.
Elli, who has been in 4-H for eight years, will be a sophomore at Erie High School. They are a part of the Hillcrest 4-H club.
Nevin, who is a member of the Neosho County Fair Board, also participated in 4-H, showing sheep, rabbits and dogs. The sisters said their aunt assists them with nutrition and many other aspects in preparing for the fair.
“It’s honestly really great,” Mia said of their aunt’s guidance and support. “Not many kids …”
“Have someone there for them to help them through things and they have to figure out, teach themselves,” Elli said in finishing Mia’s sentence.
Watching Mia and Elli grow and learn over the years has been special for Jessie.
“They’ve changed a lot,” Jessie said. “And they’ve gone from the ‘I want to try anything,’ to ‘Oh, I’m tired of this,’ to hitting the age of putting the work in to win. And that’s a hard thing for kids to do.”
