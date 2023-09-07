Autism Hope For Families, a Southeast Kansas non-profit organization founded in Chanute about a decade ago, is merging with Integrated Behavioral Technologies, Inc (IBT).
“In this merge, we’ve been working on it since early in 2023,” said Nikki Jacobs, the founder of Autism Hope For Families. “So we just decided to have a new board appointed and just kind of relocate it.”
Nikki Jacobs, along with her husband Phil Jacobs of Chanute, said their life and responsibilities have changed and felt like it was in the best interest of the group to merge with IBT in 2023.
“We just felt like it was in good hands going forward with (IBT),” Phil said.
Paige Boydston, board certified behavioral analyst with IBT, said she is grateful the Jacobs wanted to include IBT in this transition.
“It was definitely a little saddening to hear that you guys are kind of transitioning that over. And I get life changes and all of that,” she said.
Boydston added it’s been amazing to see all the work the Jacobs have put into Autism Hope For Families in impacting individuals across the region over the years.
“It was definitely really great to see all of the progress you made and all the things that you tried to do,” Boydston said.
After the Jacobs found out their daughter, Raylin Jacobs, 13, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in September 2011, parents Nikki and Phil noticed there wasn’t a lot of support for SEK families.
So Nikki decided to change that. Thus, she founded Autism Hope For Families.
“So it was just kind of one fundraiser to the next, and just kind of kept building. People were interested in donating,” she said.
“So it just kind of morphed from there,” she added.
It started as a support group in February 2012, Nikki said.
“So we just decided that we would start fundraising at that time and we thought, ‘There wasn’t an Autism Awareness tag,’” Nikki said.
And they wanted to change that.
So Nikki, Phil, IBT staff and members of Autism Hope For Families started a petition to make the license plate a reality. Driving around Chanute, one likely will see the tags on vehicles.
“And with this tag, it’s just another great thing that’s going to be spread out throughout Kansas. I go to bed at night knowing that we did a good deed in this world,” Phil said.
Stephanie Simmons, clinic director at the Pittsburg IBT clinic and an autism specialist, said IBT plans to continue to impact individuals with Autism Hope For Families.
“And make a difference in each family that we interact with,” Simmons said.
Over 10 years ago, the Jacobs contracted IBT to obtain in-home therapy services for Raylin.
“So, basically, we’ve had IBT since her diagnosis,” Nikki said. “And Paige was always the person that worked with her.”
Nikki had a vision for opening a center in Chanute, but it never came into fruition. However, IBT opened a center in Pittsburg earlier this year, which delighted the Jacobs.
“I’m just glad it can help families,” Nikki said.
Simmons said the clinic in Pittsburg assists people immensely by building up providers and touching families.
