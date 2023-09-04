KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Vocal Plus choir ensemble from Royster Middle School sang the Star Spangled Banner at the Royals game Wednesday in front of thousands of fans, the second time in three years for the group.
“I was very proud of their performance,” said Lance Burnett, choir teacher for sixth through eighth graders at Royster. “They sang really well. They did the school proud.”
Forty total students sang. The choir is four-harmony with soprano, alto, tenor and bass singers composed of seventh and eighth graders.
“It’s very exciting because it’s nice to be recognized. It’s nice when your choir is recognized as performing at a high level,” said Burnett, who has taught choir for 17 years.
Vocal Plus is an audition choir, so students perform in front of Burnett and are then selected after auditions to join it.
The students auditioned last year for a spot on the choir for this academic year.
Singing the National Anthem at a MLB game is a once in a lifetime experience for the youths.
“We worked really hard on learning that,” Burnett said.
“Pretty much every day since day one of school starting, we’ve been working on it,” he added.
Not only did the choir sing in front of thousands of Royals and Pirates fans, but also to 150 family and friends from the Chanute area who made the trip north.
Those fans were able to purchase discounted tickets.
“We had a good crowd,” Burnett said.
For Burnett, “just seeing the kids’ faces light up when they get to stand on the field,” was his favorite part.
“It’s just a great experience,” he said.
This was the first time the students performed the National Anthem live this year.
“We hadn’t even sung at one of our sporting events,” Burnett said.
After the performance, students were “excited, happy, nervous, all of the above,” Burnett said. They got to take in some of the game before returning back to Chanute.
Burnett was able to lead the students who sang at the Royals game back in 2021 one last time.
In 2021, they were seventh graders and now they are freshman at Chanute High School.
“The best part is getting to direct them one last time,” he said. “It was nice to have them a part of the choir one last time.”
“You always want to see students continue on enjoying the fine arts and participating in choir,” Burnett added.
In addition to singing in front of thousands, the choir group got an inside look of the Royals stadium, viewing the tunnels underneath it and more.
In order to sing at the Royals game, Burnett had to send in an application video of a performance to be considered. Royster then learned the choir was chosen to perform.
Burnett thanked the school and administration for allowing the choir to partake in events like this.
“I’m very grateful that we have a school that allows us to do these things,” he said.
Looking to the future, there is a chance the Royster choir could again perform on the national stage in Kansas City yet again.
“It kinda just depends on how things go and what the future looks like,” Burnett said.
The Royals fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1.
