ERIE — Cody Elliott, 16, is ready for his comeback.
Elliott, who is entering his junior year at Erie High School, will show his steer, Goose, under Erie High School’s FFA chapter at the Neosho County Fair in Erie.
Cody broke his hip during baseball last year and although he still showed at the fair in July 2022, he’s back to full health and his eyes are set on a victory.
“I’m ready to win,” Cody said.
“(I’m gonna) try to get a purple ribbon this year and be grand champion,” he added.
“It is definitely a bounceback,” said Tera, Cody’s mother.
His baseball injury occurred at the end of April 2022.
“But because he had been working with his calf so much, he was prepared for the fair,” Tera said. “So he was tame and was ready to go. So that was definitely a big plus. And … as his mom I definitely enjoy being able to watch him, work with him this year. Last year, it was just kind of a bummer for him.”
A week prior to last year’s fair, Tera said Cody wasn’t going to show.
“He did it anyway,” she said. “He got through it. So I think this year has been really good for him just to do it all. He feeds morning and night, leads him, washes him.”
The first step is to select a hearty steer, Cody said.
“A lot of people buy them. But we just pick them out of the field,” he said.
“And like he said, he actually went to the field and picked him out,” Tera added. “So raising and buying, there’s two different options. Whatever works for a person is fine. But we take a little bit of pride in just being able to raise it from a baby.”
Right now, Cody is working on beefing up Goose, whose name was inspired by the character Nick Bradshaw from “Top Gun,” with extra oil on top of his feed.
“We’re just trying to fatten him up,” Cody said.
“So we actually have a soybean crush facility in Moran,” Tera said. “And so we grow soybeans and of course then we also buy them from a lot of producers as well. In turn we put those into the extruders and through a heat process that turns the bean into meal and then also when it’s turning that into the meal, it crushes out the oil. So we actually have two products that come out of that. And we ship that all over the U.S. And so being able to bring that back and use that, like he said, it’s another source of pride.”
Cody, who holds the sentinel office within EHS FFA this year, is the youngest of three kids (Craig and Catie being his older brother and sister).
“They helped me out a lot,” Cody said of his siblings' help.
Looking to the future, Cody, a golfer at Erie, has his eyes set on his career after high school in becoming a crop duster pilot.
“Right now, I’m getting my pilot’s license at Kansas City,” he said, noting he’s worked on that since October.
His siblings, brother-in-law plus his parents, Tera and Jason, are thrilled about Cody’s accomplishments.
“It just makes me really proud,” Tera said. “I’m always proud of him, but to see him succeed when he sets his mind to something and sees that goal to fruition, it’s just a definite source of pride for his dad and I. And of course I have to say his brother and sister and brother-in-law too, I think they’re all just excited to see him succeed.”
Tera and Jason are 4-H and FFA alumni as well.
“And so we get what goes into it,” Tera said.
In fact, the Elliotts are a Missouri century 4-H family because of the family’s generations of years of involvement.
“And that happened even before (Cody) was born,” said Tera, who grew up in Missouri.
“Our older kids were involved in Missouri 4-H before we moved over here,” she said. “And so when you add all of that together, it’s over 100 years. So that’s kind of exciting.”
Cody’s favorite part is meeting all the people at the fair.
“Especially hanging around, making new friends and all that,” he said.
And, perhaps as the cherry on top, Cody and Tera always look forward to the cherry Cokes at the Neosho County Fair.
