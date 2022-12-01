I’d like to think I’m a tolerant person when it comes to free speech – I would even say that I’m a proponent in general - but a recent display has concerned me.
I’ve seen flags with “Trump won” and “Biden lost,” displayed in our town. They are not illegal - just false. Even the sophomoric “Let’s Go Brandon” signs imply a different meaning without being explicit.
This week, however, I saw a “Biden Sucks, Kamala Swallows” flag, and I believe it crosses the line of decency.
Until recent years, political signs and flags supported a person’s candidate of choice. These days, many have devolved into negative attacks. While there’s something to be said for signs that help us identify political radicals, overt public signs of sexual acts have no place in Chanute (or anywhere, for that matter).
How does one respond to a child who asks, “What does ‘Biden Sucks Kamala Swallows’ mean?”
How do the neighbors feel? I know of at least one person in the neighborhood who feels targeted and intimidated by the homeowner.
How do realtors feel when their listings are close to flags and signs like that? How does it affect property values?
How does it affect companies who may want to move to Chanute or start businesses here?
There are no ordinances that I can find in the city ordinances to cover this, and up until now, we haven’t needed one. We do now, though. This is too much.
I wrote to the city commissioners about this. Only one commissioner responded, and he said, “I believe their expression is protected by the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights to the United States of America Constitution. Any attempt to establishing a city ordinance, I believe would be a violation of the previously stated conclusion.”
I understand that many things are protected by the first amendment, but obscenity is not, according to https://www.justice.gov/
We have ordinances for unauthorized accumulation of trash on a premise, noise ordinances, and dead tree ordinances because they affect neighborhoods and Chanute’s outward appearance to the public.
Chanute can create an ordinance that bans indecent speech/signs/flags in public in order to protect and enhance the city’s residential character and its economic base. Chanute can also determine a time period before and after an election when political signs can be displayed. In Shawnee, political signs are considered “temporary signs” which can be regulated.
We should all be able to express ourselves without resorting to vulgar, sexual innuendo and indecency. Do whatever you want within the confines of your home, but don’t do it publicly where people cannot avoid seeing it. It is harmful and embarrassing to our community and its standards.
Cindy Morrison
Chanute
