DONETTA DAVIS
Special to the Tribune
It is said that it takes a village to raise a child, and that was certainly true for Erma McCann growing up in the village of Hawkins.
Erma was the next to last of 13 kids born to Roy and Dova Hawkins on a 10-acre farm in Neosho, Missouri. She remembers as a child helping her large family clear the fields of rocks so they could plant, picking up rocks one day only to find more rocks the next day. Erma asked her mom if rocks had babies during the night.
Green beans, strawberries and blackberries were all cultivated on the Hawkins farm. Blackberries were picked and sold to pay for a shingled roof. Rainwater was caught in barrels and a well was dug. Erma remembers the fun and games played on the farm with her brothers and sister. Games like Annie Annie Over were played along with Hide and Seek, Chase and Tag, and the game Fox and Geese where a single fox tries to capture the geese and the geese try to trap the fox.
Football and baseball were often played amongst Erma’s seven brothers. A game of Airplane was played by climbing a fence and jumping off; one of Erma’s brothers broke his collarbone playing that game. Climbing to the top of the barn and holding onto a rope and pulley system like a zip-line, Erma and her siblings would hold on and ride down to the ground. One time Erma missed the rope and fell
to the ground. Everyone
thought she had died, and Erma says it’s a miracle that she didn’t.
Swimming in the creek and catching crawdads were just some more fun adventures out on the farm.
All of Erma’s brothers served their country. The oldest, Lee Orville, served in the Army in WWII. Jr., Lloyd and Buford also served in the Army, while the triplets Frank, Francis and Ferdan served in the Navy. Erma’s sisters Betty, Della, Nadine, Norma and Barbara all grew up and moved away, one as far away as California.
All of Erma’s siblings have since passed away, but it is Norma’s death that still grieves Erma to this day. Norma was 18 months older than Erma and the two were very close growing up.
Erma moved to Chanute in 1955 and raised her three kids here. When Erma’s children were small, Erma was a Girl Scout leader for the Brownies. She still sees some of the kids she helped lead, but now they have kids of their own. She also managed the Peter Pan store in Chanute for almost a decade. She met her future husband Bill and they owned a cement company and they both worked for NuWa.
Erma has now worked for Walmart for 20 years, where she can been seen working at the self-checkout aisle, smiling her big smile and saying hello to every customer she meets.
Her daughter Carol also works at Walmart, along with her daughter-in-law Gayl. Her daughter DeAnn lives in Springfield, Mo. Her son, Wayne, also lives in Chanute and served his country as an Honor Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Wayne dedicated a flag to Erma at Arlington National Cemetery. While in the military, Wayne was featured in Time Magazine.
Miracles have followed Erma’s life, starting with the barn incident. Erma fell off a horse once breaking her back, then broke her back once again in a car accident. Erma has had a lot of adventures, too. When Chanute had a skydiving club, she and Bill joined and they both went to school to learn how to pack their own parachutes and were able to jump. Erma has also traveled all over the United States, including to her favorite state, Michigan. Her last long trip was with her husband and grandson Skylar, traveling to Michigan where they went by ferry to Mackinac Island and on into Canada.
Erma’s favorite author is William Johnson and her favorite flower is Lilac. Erma and Bill have gardened in the past and Erma canned the vegetables grown in their garden.
If Erma is off work on a Sunday, she will most likely be at the Methodist Church. She plans to keep working and loves to greet the people she meets at Walmart. Even though Erma has traveled extensively, she says Chanute is home and home is where she most wants to be.
