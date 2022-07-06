GREG LOWER
After their flag was stolen last weekend, a Chanute couple responded with a yard display of 23 flags.
The suspect had to climb over their fence to steal the flag Saturday. On Monday, Bobbie and Jessica Jordan surrounded their house with flags, and added an inflatable eagle and other signs.
“We’re not going to back down,” Jessica said.
The flags represent various groups, including LBGTQ+, asexuals and various races. One of the flags uses different religious symbols to form the word “coexist.”
They said the stolen flag was a “progressive pride” flag that combines the rainbow colors of the LBGTQ+ pride flag with a triangle. It also includes the colors brown, blue and pink to represent Black and transgender people.
They had flown the flag twice before it was stolen, and said Halloween trick-or-treaters said they liked it.
“Someone felt the need to actually climb over our fence to get ours,” Jessica said. Some people have yelled slurs at them and at the house.
After the theft, they drove around to at least six other houses that fly similar flags, but those were not taken.
A couple of the new flags are variations on the Gadsden naval ensign designed during in the 1770s. The Gadsden flag, sometimes used by far-right groups, is yellow with a coiled rattlesnake and the slogan “Don’t Tread on Me.”
One of the Jordans’ flags is yellow with an image of a uterus, while the other has the rattlesnake and slogan superimposed on the rainbow stripes.
“We do support the Second Amendment,” Jessica said.
Neighbors around the Jordans have campaign signs both in favor of and opposed to the upcoming election on a proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would allow the legislature to limit abortion. They said the neighbors initially told them it was their yard and they could put out what they wanted, including supporters of the upcoming amendment.
“We’re on good terms with everyone,” Jessica said, adding that a neighbor with a “Vote Yes” sign gave them information about seeing the thief.
Bobbie was born and raised in Chanute and Jessica has lived her for two years since they were legally married.
They had the new flags before the theft, and have added a network of security cameras. They put up the display on the Fourth of July and are not sure how long it will stay in place, but at least until the Aug. 2 election.
Jessica said the flag that was stolen was hard to come by.
Campaign signs in support of the proposed amendment are available from local churches. Those in opposition are available from the local Democratic Party and other sources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.