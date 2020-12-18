GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners heard from residents both for and against a facemask mandate to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), but took no action Thursday to reconsider their decision to opt out.
Before hearing the public comments, commissioners Paul Westhoff and Gail Klaassen indicated they would not change their vote, although Commissioner David Orr proposed a reversal of the commission’s previous decision. Later in the meeting, they said they might further discuss the issue following executive sessions to discuss personnel.
But after three executive sessions totaling 50 minutes, the commission voted to give county health department director Teresa Starr paid leave until Jan. 1, then voted to adjourn.
The first speaker to address the commission was health department medical director Dr. Brian Kueser, chief of medicine for the emergency department of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. He said there is a misconception that masks protect only the wearer. Kueser said they also protect others from wearers who are infected but have not developed symptoms.
“If you can help 10 percent of the cases, why wouldn’t you?” he asked, noting that when both an infected person and uninfected person wear masks, the transmission rate is 3 percent, compared to 50 percent without masks.
“You’re mandating to protect other people,” Kueser said. “What’s the down side of it?”
Klaassen said wearing masks and having a mandate are two different things.
“Does the mask mandate go far enough?” she said, then asked whether the county could mandate hand sanitizer, too, and Kueser said it could.
He said there was a dramatic difference in mask use between Chanute and Pittsburg, and that even if a mandate is not enforced, it may get more people to wear masks.
Kueser said the government can also mandate the prevention of salmonella.
“I wish everybody could see how bad it is,” Kueser said.
Westhoff said the Chanute city commission could mandate mask use, and questioned if it violated civil liberties.
“Is it your civil liberty to not protect anybody but yourself?” Kueser asked.
Orr said a church in Montgomery County had to shut down after every family had a member get the disease. He said he would support a mandate even without enforcement.
“Right now, I would take a baby step,” Orr said.
Erie resident Lois Carlson also spoke in favor of a mandate, and said she was frustrated.
“I wear a double mask,” she said. She told commissioners that she has had two sons, two daughters-in-law, two grandchildren, cousins and neighbors who have caught the disease.
“I hold this so-called leadership responsible for some of the deaths,” Carlson said. She said she realizes that some people find masks uncomfortable.
“It’s not comfortable when you start to wear false teeth,” she said. “It’s not a life-long sentence.”
Carlson was followed by mandate opponent Robert Dickinson of Chanute, who said Labette County has a mask mandate and also has the second-highest rate of transmission.
He said there are situations in which to wear a mask, but it is not the function of government to demand people wear them.
“One county commissioner has become lusted with power and influence,” Dickinson said. He called the issue “fearmongering and dog whistles” and “political games of a lame-duck politician.”
“Politics is exactly what this is,” Dickinson said.
He and Orr conflicted over a statement by Kueser, posted on a Facebook page, that there were no Intensive Care Unit beds available in the four-state area. Dickinson cited the statewide percentage of beds available in Kansas that found on a New York Times website.
“You’re calling me a liar,” Orr said.
Dickinson began with a prepared statement, but the argument with Orr became heated, with both talking over each other and interrupting.
Orr compared the mask mandate to World War II-era rationing.
“It is simply a promulgation of fear,” Dickinson said.
Other county business
Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp gave a report on the SPARK grants for COVID-19 relief. She said $473,551 in funds went to 31 small businesses with 177 employees. Seven non-profit groups also received $236,864, and eight governmental agencies, including every library in the county, received a total of $101,184.
The Household Relief grants totaled $109,112 awarded to 57 households and benefited 84 people. The commission had to reallocate some funds to cover a $15,124 shortfall.
Commissioners also debated the purchase of a 16-foot trailer and 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe by the health department with COVID relief funds. They later removed two vouchers from those to be paid on the $48,000 trailer and $44,400 vehicle.
The trailer was intended to serve as an emergency mobile response center, with refrigerators for vaccines. The Tahoe was intended as a vehicle sufficiently powerful to pull the trailer. Commissioners discussed whether they had actually given health department administrator Teresa Starr authority to make the purchases and if she had taken delivery yet.
Kent-Culp said the grants require the funds be spent and the purchases in service by Dec. 30, giving commissioners less than two weeks to settle the issue.
Commissioners heard presentations from Jes Pfannenstiel with Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties, which previously provided workers compensation insurance, and from Chris Bohrer with Wood Dulohery Insurance about the current overall insurance package. The policies renew Jan. 1.
Samantha Eckman with the Road and Bridge Department gave a presentation on the PubWorks computer application that manages information including roadwork calls and work orders.
Accountant Rodney Burns met with the commission about year-end budget amendments. Commissioners will meet at 9 am Dec. 30 to discuss the amendments and PubWorks system.
Commissioners held a public hearing on the Neighborhood Revitalization Program and approved it for two years. They also approved interlocal agreements with Chanute USD 413, the City of Chanute and Neosho County Community College, and two NRP applications.
They approved $241,000 for the Grady Road bridge project that will be coupled with $150,000 in state grant funding. They approved a change in wage tiers for the Road and Bridge Department that includes 2.7 to 5 percent increases, and approved resolutions for the solid waste management plan after its annual review and to reappoint William Cook as county surveyor for three years.
Commissioners voted to seek bids to purchase a compact track loader that is currently leased, and to seek bids to refinance Shaw and Elk Road project bonds.
