Suspect has not been apprehended
Tribune staff
Formal murder charges were filed Friday afternoon in Neosho County district court against a Topeka woman. The case relates to a homicide in Chanute July 25.
First-degree murder charges were filed against Nicole Raeann Fox, 41, Topeka, in the shooting death of Blake Pearson, 34, in an alley in the 1700 block between Highland and Edith.
Pearson was transported from the scene to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead of a single gunshot wound.
Fox is also charged with misdemeanor criminal discharge of a firearm from a public road and felony possession of a 9 mm Luger firearm after previous conviction of distributing methamphetamine.
Other felony filings allege Fox attempted to murder Pearson and Jennifer Beck on July 6 and discharged a firearm at Beck’s home at 310 S. Western. Felony charges of criminal possession of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm were filed in the July 6 incident.
According to Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston, Fox has yet to be apprehended. She is also wanted for aggravated robbery in Shawnee County. The July 16 incident in Topeka is unrelated to the Neosho County charges.
Fox faces a total of eight felony charges and one misdemeanor charge. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene after the shooting.
Chanute police booked Pearson into the Neosho County jail on July 15 on a warrant from Jackson County for a misdemeanor theft charge in Holton. He was released July 19 on $1,500 bond. Beck has a hearing Aug. 9 on an unrelated domestic battery case.
Anyone with information regarding the case or Fox’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chanute Police Department at (620) 431-5768.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.