MATT RESNICK
After more than four decades as counsel to the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees, local attorney Kent Pringle served in that official capacity for the final time Thursday evening.
Pringle was presented with a plaque and lavished with praise by NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody at the beginning of Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
During Pringle’s lengthy tenure, Inbody said that he helped the college navigate choppy waters in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“It wasn’t a great time for the college, lots of things were going on,” Inbody said. “We had board meetings in the auditorium and nearly filled them (with citizens in attendance).”
The dark days were prior to Inbody’s arrival at NCCC.
“He helped us through all those times and has seen a changeover with many presidents and board members,” Inbody said. “He was the consistency that helped us move the college forward, and we’re really going to miss him.”
Inbody said that Pringle is more than a “just a guy who reads contracts” for the school.
“He’s given me very wise counsel about things,” Inbody said, adding that Pringle is technically the board’s attorney and not the president’s. “But I’m the board’s representative.”
Currently one of the longest tenured college president’s in the state of Kansas, Inbody said he received invwaluable guidance from Pringle during his early days as NCCC President.
“When you become president, especially during your first year, it’s overwhelming. It’s like drinking from a firehose,” Inbody said. “He was great to bounce ideas off and really helped to ease me into my first year as president.”
Inbody ascended quickly from his previous role, leaving little time for a vice president search. Inbody was then tasked with the roles of president and vice president during his first year.
“When (predecessors) leave it’s not like the person is around to train you. We were also building the Ottawa campus, so there was a lot going on that year,” Inbody said. “Kent helped me a great deal, explaining why we did certain things and was there when I called for legal advice for this or that. There is no greater teacher than experience, and he had that.”
While he is stepping down from his role with the school, Pringle will still maintain his local law practice.
New counsel
After extensive research, Inbody has recommended that trustees tap Chanute-based law firm Bideau Law Offices as its next counsel during its annual reorganization in January.
“A board attorney is one of those things they vote on, and will vote-in a different attorney or law firm at that time,” he Inbody.
Lawyers David Bideau and Kenna Bideau-Kepley have been present at the past several trustee meetings.
“With Kent’s help, I wanted to get them up to speed,” Inbody said. “They’ve been working with him so that they’re ready to take over in January.”
Despite their presence at meetings as well as Inbody’s recommendation, it’s not a foregone conclusion that they will be selected as the next counsel.
“I don’t know how the vote is going to go in January, but my recommendation to the board is pretty obvious,” he said.
Trustees approved the following personnel moves in closed executive session
• Resignations: of Kelly Colter as the Director of Development and Marketing;
Kimberly Luebbering as the Director of the STARS Program; Adam Bentley as the STARS Math Specialist, (still pending board approval).
Employment: Bently was recommended by Inbody for the position of STARS Director; Dea Shatterly as the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Field Work Coordinator; Rebecca Zimmerman as the Talent Search Academic Advisor.
See Tuesday’s edition of The Tribune for more on the meeting.
