Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center (SEKMHC) and Ashley Clinic are partnering together to provide whole-person healthcare to patients in the region.
“We are just looking forward to the future to continue to grow and expand together,” said Holly Jerome, director of human resources and marketing at SEKMHC.
The entities made the announcement Thursday.
“We’re all very excited to work together,” Jerome said.
Whole-person healthcare addresses both one’s mental and physical health.
“Because we know that your physical health affects your mental health. And your mental health affects your physical health,” Jerome said.
Providers having the capabilities to address both facets will help for better health outcomes for patients.
“It’s allowing us to expand all of our services,” Jerome said.
This way, the two entities can address a patient’s entire health instead of making recommendations.
“It’s more of a ‘Hey, walk down the hall and introduce you to other providers that can help,’” Jerome said.
“We would refer to each other, but the difficulty was, patients didn’t always follow through with those referrals,” she added.
Providers at both entities are looking forward to the collaboration.
“We are excited about what this new partnership means for expanding mental and physical healthcare to every patient. I anticipate great benefits also for our mutual providers and their staffs,” Dr. Charles VanHouden of Ashley Clinic said in a Thursday press release.
SEKMHC CEO Nathan Fawson said this move was a natural progression for both entities.
“We will be able to deliver a more comprehensive approach to healthcare,” he said in a Thursday press release. “One of the most challenging aspects of whole-person wellness is that individuals often see providers for their physical and mental health in different locations with different systems of care. With this partnership, we can deliver continuity of care where all providers can work as a team to help people achieve better health outcomes.”
