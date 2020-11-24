STU BUTCHER
Chanute native Rob Jenkins and his partner Gabe Mallen still show battle scars as they fight off the effects of COVID-19 while residing in San Antonio.
When the coronavirus scare hit in March, Jenkins was just getting better from an extended illness.
“I almost died a year and a half ago and my life was just starting to get normal,” he said.
His income as a music teacher and church organist was immediately affected.
“It doubly hit me financially,” Jenkins said.
Mallen was able to keep his job, working for his company at home.
Almost four weeks ago Jenkins contracted COVID-19. He said he didn’t develop a cough in his chest, but dealt with an “ultra” sinus infection and extreme fatigue. He said he ran a fever intermittently, running a 101 plus temperature for five days, then four days it went away, then three days later he ran a temperature again.
Two people closely related got the same bug from the same people and one had a very different journey.
Mallen’s symptoms were much more severe, with coughing and having low oxygen levels.
“Gabe had a roulette wheel of problems,” Jenkins said, listing trouble breathing and renal system issues (kidneys) due to his diabetes.
He had two dialysis treatments and was hospitalized nine days.
That was another issue. Of course, visitors were not allowed in the hospital, and because he was technically not family, Jenkins had no rights in regards to finding out how things were going.
“There’s no communication, it’s like dropping a child off at an orphanage.”
They were relieved when Mallen was sent home with oxygen, then not needing to rely on it.
“He’s weak but getting better everyday,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins noted huge amounts of research takes place in San Antonio.
Mallen underwent innovative transfusions therapy, with plasma antibodies from people who had recently recovered from COVID-19.
“I’ve have weathered this on my own,” Jenkins said, adding the HIV medicine he is on may or may not have provided him protection.
They believe they contracted the virus through contact. There was a small birthday party for Gabe’s son, with less than 10 people.
“His Dad has it,” Jenkins said, “everybody in his immediate family except his mother. It’s so easy to get it.”
He noted he quarantined as best he could.
“I didn’t want anybody else to get it. The reason this is so hard to get under control is that people can be passing it because they have it but their symptoms show up days after they’ve potentially exposed people,” Jenkins said. “And that’s why you wear the mask.”
He said in San Antonio residents wear masks because they don’t want everything shut down again,
“But you can’t have 4 million people and try and truly contain this...elevators, apartment buildings. The cities are just a petri dish for it,” Jenkins said.
To those who are against wearing masks, he says:
“How unChristian is it to rationalize away your responsibility for helping protect your fellow man, using others’ medical conditions (diabetes, etc.) as an excuse? They want to blame everything but the disease they think they can protect themselves from.”
Jenkins said he’s still feeling effects of the virus.
“This crap lasts forever. Even today, one month later, I woke up almost as tired as when I went to bed.”
Their brush with COVID-19 is also affecting holiday plans, although they are giving thanks.
“We are staying put.” Jenkins said. “We may be having Thanksgiving just by ourselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.