GREG LOWER
The state’s housing study released Wednesday provided information on the situation in Neosho County.
Kansas Housing and the state’s Office tof Rural Prosperity released the results of the first comprehensive statewide housing needs assessment in 27 years. Representatives visited Chanute Dec. 9 for a presentation of housing needs and strategies and discussed the 19 counties, including Neosho County, which are part of the southeast region in the assessment.
The report at kshousingcorp.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021_12_21-Kansas-Housing-Assessment-Regions-Section-3-Low-Res.pdf provides specific results for Neosho County and the other counties in the region.
Neosho County’s total population decreased 3.68 percent from 2010 to 2020, compared to 6.32 percent for Allen County, 6.59 percent for Labette County, 8.34 percent for Wilson and 0.41 percent for Crawford.
The percentage of white non-Hispanic residents in the county decreased from 90.0 percent to 86.6 percent, while the Hispanic percentage increased from 4.2 percent to 5.7 percent. The population over age 55 was 33.28 percent. The median household income increased by 26.13 percent with half of the household incomes either above or below the $46,291 level.
In 2019, housing was 70.35 percent owner-occupied, and the vacancy rate was 12.63 percent. The median year for home construction was 1958, and 4.36 percent were in poor condition, while 91.67 were in fair to average condition.
According to the report, an affordable, self-sustaining housing market with adequate value and revenues to support market-rate new construction typically exhibits a ratio of value to income between 2.0 and 3.0. Those below 2.0 are undervalued relative to income and Neosho County’s ratio was 1.77.
The report said 20.02 percent of Neosho County owners were cost burdened, which means they pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing and may have difficulty affording necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care.
For renters, 33.93 percent were cost burdened. The median gross rent in the county was $595, which was 27.2 percent of renter gross income. The rent at 30 percent of median renter income would be $657.
