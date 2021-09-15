MATT RESNICK
Overall COVID-19 numbers have been trending downward at USD 413, which coincides with the recent implementation of a mandatory masking policy.
Since the start of the school year, the largest positivity-rate and close-contact exposure count has been concentrated at Chanute Elementary School. Since Aug. 12, 20 of the district’s 54 cases originated at CES, with 14 students and six staff testing positive. Lincoln Early Learning Center has recorded the highest total of staff cases within the district at nine.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, case rates among children have skyrocketed by more than 8,000 when compared to last fall. Among nearly 9,700 new cases reported since the start of the month, roughly one-third of those were among children, according to KDHE data.
Superintendent Kellen Adams cited several reasons why he believes CES recorded the highest number of cases, noting that it has the most students and staff of any of the district buildings —with more than 700 students and 170 staff.
“And the nature of having a young child that’s going to wear their mask with integrity throughout the day is a lot less than with an (older) student,” he said. ‘”With a 5-year-old, their general mask-wearing etiquette is a little less than that 17-year-old. All of those factors drive those numbers up.”
CES Principal Eric Hoops is pleased with the current downward trajectory of the building’s numbers.
“As a whole, things have gone pretty well,” he said. “The challenge in a building this size is to keep this many students and staff healthy. That’s the biggest challenge we face.”
As of Wednesday, CES reported one student case and one staff case, and a dozen under quarantine/modified quarantine restrictions.
“As far as going back to masks, students have responded very well,” Hoops said. “I give a lot of that credit to our staff continually offering reminders to them. They’re the ones that are with our students day-in and day-out — and are with the students for the greatest amount of time. They’re also the ones making sure students are washing their hands as often as possible and doing those types of things. But another huge piece of that is parents at home setting their kids up for success.”
Hoops said he believes CES staff have also responded positively to the district’s mandatory masking.
“As a whole, I think our staff responded very well,” he said. “The school year is off to a pretty good start, and we have remained pretty healthy here in this building. We’ve been blessed with some quality staff.”
