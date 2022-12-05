MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Recent incidents emanating from the Road and Bridge Department have led to the abrupt departure of two county employees.
While the exact nature of the incidents were not disclosed publicly, they were discussed during an executive session requested by Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown at the Nov. 29 county commission meeting.
“I need a 15-minute executive session regarding a couple recent incidents,” Brown said.
In addition to Brown and the commissioners, HR Coordinator Cindy Stockamp and County Counselor Brett Heim were also present. No action was taken by commissioners after the executive session.
In a phone interview with The Tribune, Brown said that two of the incidents, while separate, transpired while personnel were “on the road.” Both employees then quit without notice, according to Brown.
Names of the employees were not divulged during the meeting. The Tribune followed up with County Clerk Heather Elsworth for info regarding the employees. Elsworth was not in attendance at the meeting and was unsure if she is precluded from providing the names.
Brown said that the incidents did not pose a public safety threat. One of the incidents took place Nov. 23, and the other was a week prior.
“These are two, almost bizarre incidents that I’ve never had happen before,” Brown said. “Separate days, separate incidents.”
Brown said that one of the employees immediately relinquished his duties after the incident.
“I think he was probably a little embarrassed about what happened,” Brown said.
Partly due to ongoing tensions with Commissioner Paul Westhoff, Brown opted to not disclose additional info.
“They just watch for me to do one little teeny-tiny thing wrong, and boy, they’re on me like a duck on a june bug,” Brown said.
Westhoff indicated that he was alarmed by the turn of events, but did not place any fault on Brown.
“Yeah, (the incidents) were concerning — at least one of them was,” Westhoff said during an interview with The Tribune.
Westhoff said that Brown handled the matter appropriately.
“I think we got it worked out (and) the right things were done,” he said. “We went by the policy book.”
Westhoff was unable to shed further light on the incidents.
“I better not say anything,” he said.
Westhoff mentioned that they gleaned info from Stockamp during the executive session, but that commissioners were already aware of one of the incidents.
“The other one I was unaware of,” he said. “We got it resolved and I think the commission was happy with the outcome.”
The departures likely come as a blow to the department, as Road and Bridge has been woefully understaffed.
