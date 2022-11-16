Heather 1

Posing with KASB employees, USD 413 Board of Education member Heather Guernsey (second from left) proudly displays her diploma achieved through her work with the Leadership for Tomorrow group.

USD 413 Board of Education Member Heather Guernsey was recently recognized for her participation in a statewide leadership program.

Guernsey is the district's point person for the Kansas Association of School Boards, and was selected as a member of the organization's Leadership for Tomorrow group. As one of 25 individuals to be selected, the group includes school board members, superintendents and principals from across the state.

