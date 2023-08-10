Neosho Community College Athletic Director Riann Mullis gave the annual athletics board report to the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees Thursday at the NCCC Mitchell Career and Technology Center.
“(Last year) was a pretty great year for us,” Mullis said. “I’m very happy and grateful that we were able to have such a great year. You know, student first, athlete second is what we always say. You cannot be an athlete if you are not a student first. So we are extremely proud of the national academic success that our student athletes have achieved.”
Roughly 272 student athletes will join NCCC this academic year.
One of the athletic department’s notable achievements was announced recently, Mullis said.
“I want to brag, at our conference meeting that all the athletic directors and presidents had a couple weeks ago, they pulled up all the schools in the (Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference) and the GPA. We were tied for second. Barton was first and we were tied with Johnson County for second with our cumulative GPA,” Mullis said. “So very, very proud of that. So it’s a testament to the faculty, and to the staff, and the coaches and ultimately to the student athletes for their efforts in the classroom.”
The entire athletics department grade point average came in at 3.21.
Seventeen student athletes recorded a 4.0 or higher GPA. That’s an increase from the previous recording of 14. Fifty-one received a 3.8-3.99 GPA. That’s up from 26 from the year prior.
“So improvements across the board,” Mullis said.
Twenty-one student athletes finished with a 3.6-3.79 GPA, Mullis said.
A total of 71 student athletes moved onto a four-year institution from Neosho, Mullis said, which was up 42 from the previous year.
“A big part of community college athletics is getting them to the next level,” Mullis said. “That’s something we take pride in. If they want to go to the next level, we want to prepare them to do that academically and athletically.”
“All of our numbers are going up in a very positive way,” Mullis added.
NCCC reports 62% of the student athletes are from Kansas and 38% are from out of state or international.
Mullis thanked the board for its support with Neosho Community College athletics.
“We are extremely grateful for everything everyone in this room does for us,” Mullis said.
Trustees thanked Mullis for her work and her informative report.
With community service, on average, a NCCC student athletes put in 31 hours last year. The previous year was an average of 14 hours per person.
“So that is more than doubled. So we’re really, really happy and appreciative,” Mullis said. “
Mullis reported both the men and women’s soccer programs will compete at the NJCAA DII level this year.
“That means different games, different opponents,” Mullis said. “Some things are a little bit different. But we think in a positive way. We think that we’re going to be more successful in that division two level. And coaches would agree and we had long discussions. So that transition starts this year. So you will be seeing new opponents. We combined regions for soccer with Nebraska. So we’ll be playing more Nebraska schools and things like that on the division two level.”
In addition, there will no longer be overtimes in the regular season for soccer.
“That’s quite popular with everybody,” Mullis said.
