Neosho Community College Athletic Director Riann Mullis gave a presentation on NCCC athletics Thursday at the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees meeting.

Neosho Community College Athletic Director Riann Mullis gave the annual athletics board report to the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees Thursday at the NCCC Mitchell Career and Technology Center.

“(Last year) was a pretty great year for us,” Mullis said. “I’m very happy and grateful that we were able to have such a great year. You know, student first, athlete second is what we always say. You cannot be an athlete if you are not a student first. So we are extremely proud of the national academic success that our student athletes have achieved.”

