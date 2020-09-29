GREG LOWER
Chanute officials hope removing the lid on coronavirus (COVID-19) relief funds will give businesses incentive to fill out the paperwork.
The Chanute City Commission voted Monday evening to go with Kansas Department of Commerce guidelines for Community Development Block Grant relief assistance, changing the maximum businesses can request to as much as $35,000 per full-time equivalent position for those with more than five employees and up to $25,000 for five or fewer. The requests previously were capped at $10,000. Businesses of up to 50 employees can receive a maximum of $50,000 per company and up to five can receive up to $35,000.
Chanute received $132,000 in CDBG funding and the commission hopes to have all of it allocated by the Oct. 26 meeting. The city must distribute $62,500 by Dec. 15, or it risks the state taking it back.
The Chanute Regional Development Authority is administering the applications, which the commission will approve. At least 51 percent of employee households must be in the Low to Moderate Income range.
CRDA Director Matt Godinez said some businesses do not fill out the paperwork because of privacy concerns. Some do not have invoices or paperwork to support their request.
“The LMI thing has been a struggle,” Godinez said.
Commissioners approved funding Monday for Binge Boutique and Midwest Connections. Godinez said at least two more businesses are in the queue for the next commission meeting.
Although some of the supporting data will remain confidential, the award and approval vote is public information.
“That’s the price that people pay for doing business in the public square,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said.
Godinez said he would try to provide a bigger window for commissioners to review the applications before a meeting.
In other business Monday evening, Mayor Jacob LaRue signed a proclamation to recognize and congratulate the Chanute High School wrestling team and coaches for their 2019-20 4A state championship title.
Godinez also told commissioners about Household Emergency Relief funds that will be available for rent and utility assistance and broadband service.
City Manager Todd Newman gave commissioners an update on the Main Street railroad crossing, which is being scheduled for repairs. He also discussed traffic lights at 35th and Santa Fe and at 21st and Plummer. He reported on talks with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on a one-year contract with no raises, and on the sidewalk replacement project.
Commissioners tabled an appointment to the Chanute Housing Authority board and asked for a change in its bylaws to provide for reappointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.